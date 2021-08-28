Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while filming ‘Mission: Impossible’ in UK

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise’s BMW X7 was stolen in Birmingham while filming his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7, reported the BBC.

According to reports, Tom Cruise was left reeling after the vehicle, loaded with thousands of pounds worth of luggage, was picked up by thieves from outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, where the Mission: Impossible team has been filming for the last week. read more

Sources close to the incident told The Express that Tom Cruise’s security team was left scratching their head after the incident in which thieves supposedly used a scanner to replicate the BMW’s ignition fob.

“Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken,” one source said, adding that while the car has since been recovered thanks to an electronic tracking device, it has been stripped of everything inside.

“It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad – but not as mad as Tom!” The Sun quoted a source.

According to an official statement released by the West Midlands Police, the car was recovered in Smethwick and that CCTV footage from around the area was being examined.