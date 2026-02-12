Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt: AI-generated deepfake video sparks concerns

A viral AI-generated video depicting a hyperrealistic fight between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt has prompted screenwriter Rhett Reese to raise concerns about the future of Hollywood filmmaking.

The short clip, shared by filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, shows the two actors engaged in a rooftop fight sequence. Robinson later revealed multiple variations of the same scene, which also featured differences in dialogue, character details and camera angles, while maintaining the same desolate setting and core fight choreography.

Responding to the clip on X, the Deadpool and Wolverine writer wrote, “It’s likely over for us”.

In a follow-up post on February 11, Reese expanded on his concerns. “In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases. True, if that person is no good, it will suck. But if that person possesses Christopher Nolan’s talent and taste (and someone like that will rapidly come along), it will be tremendous”.

He also added, “Hollywood has long been a gatekeeper that keeps young/poor people away from creative levers. When a young person with no capital sets out to impress Hollywood, they will use tools like these. And young Chris Nolans will be among them. And amazing stuff will result”.

The debate arrived amid industry discussion about artificial intelligence following the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, where unions sought safeguards against studios using AI to generate scripts or digitally replicate performers without consent or compensation.

While some social media users described the video as concerning, others questioned the quality of the output.