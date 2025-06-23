Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere

Hollywood star Tom Cruise reunited with his ‘Interview With a Vampire’ co-star Brad Pitt at the ‘F1’ premiere in the United Kingdom.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star left everyone by surprise when he joined Pitt on the red carpet in London as the two Hollywood stars posed for photos together.

Their reunion came days after Brad Pitt said that he was open to working with Tom Cruise again.

However, he ruled out joining the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star in aerial stunts.

“Well, I’m not gonna hang my a– off airplanes and s–t like that. So when he does something again that’s on the ground, [then yes],” the Hollywood star said.

It is worth noting here that Tom Cruise is basking in the success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’

The latest entry in the blockbuster franchise set an opening weekend record with $200 million globally.

Brad Pitt is starring in the Apple movie ‘F1,’ scheduled to open in theatres on June 27.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

In an earlier interview, Kosinski revealed that he had planned to reunite the two Hollywood stars in ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

However, the idea did not materialise after the studio refused to approve his budget.

Reports had said that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt planned to do all their own driving in the film, which never saw the light of day.

Instead, filmmaker James Mangold directed ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon as the lead actors.