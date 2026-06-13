Tom Cruise has reunited with his War of the Worlds costar Dakota Fanning after almost two decades.

The pair shared a heartwarming reunion at a special screening of Steven Spielberg’s latest film, Disclosure Day, nearly two decades after starring together in the sci-fi blockbuster.

On Friday, June 12, Tom took to his social media handle to share photos from the event, where he was joined by Fanning, 32, and fellow actor Colin Farrell.

The gathering brought together stars who have previously collaborated with Spielberg on some of his most acclaimed films.

“Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends!” Cruise wrote alongside the photos.

He also expressed gratitude to the legendary filmmaker, saying, “Steven, thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema. It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Cruise further congratulated his longtime friend Emily Blunt and the creative team behind Disclosure Day, adding, “We all loved Disclosure Day!”

The reunion was especially meaningful for fans of War of the Worlds, the 2005 Spielberg-directed adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel. In the film, Cruise played Ray Ferrier, while Fanning portrayed his young daughter Rachel as the pair struggled to survive an alien invasion. The movie was both a commercial and critical success, earning more than $600 million worldwide.