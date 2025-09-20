Tom Cruise drafts 'bulletproof' wedding contract with Ana de Armas

Top Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise, particularly known for performing his own dangerous stunts in the Mission: Impossible legal team, is reportedly drafting a “bulletproof marriage contract” as the actor gears up for a possible marriage with Ana de Armas, his speculated fiancee.

Amid wedding rumors, a source at RadarOnline has claimed that the Mission: Impossible hero took a bold step as they prepared to create a marriage contract for the Ballerina star.

The source stated that Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he’s careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it’s vital to have everything mapped out.

Furthermore, he desires a contract that leaves ifs and buts for doubt—something fair, transparent, and completely solid.

Moreover, the insider further revealed that this has nothing to do with doubt on Tom’s part. For him, it shows just how dedicated he is.

The tipster went on to say, “He wants everything prepared ahead of time, so the moment he proposes, there are no obstacles. As soon as she agrees, the agreement is ready to go.”

Read More: Tom Cruise to undergo surgery to impress Ana de Armas

According to reports, the affair has quickly escalated, with Cruise determined to avoid repeating past mistakes after secretly proposing to de Armas.

However, the worth of the $600 million Cruise has asked his legal team to draft an agreement.

Cruise, worth $600 million, has asked his lawyers to draft an agreement safeguarding assets, privacy, and his “non-negotiable need for confidentiality.

On the other hand, the plan has been reportedly unshaken, de Armas, worth $20 million.

In addition, a source near to the duo has claimed that Ana is easygoing and usually comfortable with Tom taking the lead.

They further revealed that she understands how detail-oriented he is and doesn’t mind. Tom is adamant she’ll have her own legal team look over the agreement—he wants it balanced for both of them.

It is worth noting that the development emerged over a decade after Cruise parted ways with Katie Holmes in 2012, who reportedly finished their seven-year marriage with a secret “escape plan.”