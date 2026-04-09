Tom Cruise excited as ‘Jerry Maguire’ returns to theaters after 30 years

Fans of Jerry Maguire are set for a nostalgic treat as the iconic sports drama prepares to return to theaters nearly 30 years after its original release – with Tom Cruise sharing his excitement over the milestone moment.

Sony Pictures confirmed that the beloved film will be re-released in select cinemas on April 12, followed by additional screenings on April 14 and 15, giving audiences another chance to experience the classic on the big screen.

“King of the house calls. Master of the living room. Jerry Maguire is back on the big screen for its 30th anniversary. In select theatres April 12, 14, and 15. Get tickets now. #JerryMaguire,” production banner wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Reacting to the announcement, Cruise told fans he is “looking forward” to revisiting the film in theaters, signaling his continued affection for one of the most defining roles of his career.

Directed by Cameron Crowe, Jerry Maguire first premiered in December 1996 and quickly became a cultural touchstone. The film tells the story of a sports agent who suffers a professional and personal fallout after standing by his principles, only to rebuild his career with the help of a loyal client and a supportive colleague.

Alongside Cruise, the film stars Renée Zellweger and Jonathan Lipnicki, with Cuba Gooding Jr. delivering an Oscar-winning performance that remains one of the film’s standout highlights.

Written by Raynold Gideon and Bruce A. Evans, the film was produced by James L. Brooks, Richard Sakai, Laurence Mark and Cameron Crowe.