Tom Cruise undergoes facial surgery, fans unable to recognize him

Tom Cruise recently underwent facial surgery after which his fans were unable to recognize the action hero star because of his new looks.

A foreign news agency had contacted the Edge of Tomorrow star’s doctor to verify the reports circling about his surgery on international media.

Dr Alice Henshaw has confirmed that the action hero had indeed undergone surgery. She added that his fans are finding it difficult to recognize him as his eyes got swollen.

Gonna spend the rest of tonight and all of tomorrow wondering if some random dude convinced the Giants he was Tom Cruise. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2021

Alright it’s Tom Cruise. He’s talking to Danny Glover, unless he has Glover fooled as well. pic.twitter.com/wmZvxALuab — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2021

Tom Cruise has recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film titled “Mission: Impossible 7”.

The high profile celebrity had gone to watch a baseball game. However, the Top Gun actor’s fans were taken aback to saw him in his new look.

He is one of the highest-paid actors in the world with a reported net worth of $600 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

The actor will reportedly be earning a base salary of at least $12 million for the portrayal of his iconic role Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is expected to be released next year. The sequel of Top Gun has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!