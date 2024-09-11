How much Tom Cruise charged for Paris 2024 closing ceremony stunt?

Los Angeles Olympics (LA28) president and chairperson Casey Wasserman has revealed Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s paycheck for his death-defying stunt during Paris 2024.

During the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel in Santa Monica, the mogul shared insights into the events leading to roping in “The Mission: Impossible” star to perform the stunt.

On August 12, the action star rappelled from the roof of France’s national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 as the French capital handed over to the next host Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise made his leap and dropped 50 metres to the floor of the Stade de France, in the finale. He then shook hands with the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, before taking the Olympic flag from her.

His exit on a motorbike saw the closing ceremony transition to a prerecorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the LA landmark.

The flag was then passed from US Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party.

Now, LA28 president Casey Wasserman revealed that ‘The Mission: Impossible’ star and the team behind the stunt did not charge anything for their performance.

“It’s amazing how fast he got to L.A., isn’t it?” Wasserman joked. “The backstory is that we realised we were producing a 15-minute live TV show, and so I hired who I think is the best person in the world to do that.”

According to Wasserman, Tom Cruise wanted to do all his own stunts just like he does in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

“He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m., and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane. In L.A., he does two jumps out of the thing. He didn’t like the first one, so he did a second jump. Then he helicoptered from Palmdale to the Hollywood sign, filmed from 1 until 5, helicoptered to Burbank Airport and flew back to London,” the LA28 president stated.