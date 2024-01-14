Tom Cruise found THIS movie ‘extremely challenging’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, widely recognised for his unwavering dedication to his craft, revealed the ‘extremely challenging’ movie in his carrier that made him doubt his own talent.

The Mission Impossible star always leaves his fans awe-struck by doing his own stunts no matter how terrifying they look. Not just on-screen, the star has also managed to curate a compelling image off-screen over his decades-long career.

Despite his powerful on-screen presence, Tom Cruise has grappled with moments of self-doubt and uncertainty in his journey.

The action star revealed his vulnerability as he shared the challenges of working on the 2003 epic period action drama, The Last Samurai.

The 2003 Oscar-nominated movie The Last Samurai features Tom Cruise as Captain Nathan Algren, an American soldier hired by the Emperor of Japan to train the country’s first army in modern warfare.

He shared that he never really worked on an “epic film” before and devoted nearly a year to preparing for his role. The physical and emotional demands of the role even led him to doubt his ability to tackle such a challenging project.

“I love and take great pride in what I do; so I can’t be involved in something, I go all the way,” he said in an interview.

Despite the challenges, Tom Cruise said he enjoyed the process, noting that he needed a substantial amount of time to fully ‘absorb the movie’ and understand his character.

The Last Samurai offers a shift from his accustomed genres as it is set in a historical and cultural context.

The character of Captain Nathan Algren also represents a departure from his on-screen roles. Unlike his daring stunts in the action-packed movies, The Last Samurai explores the deeper emotional and psychological dimensions of the character.

Algren’s journey represents a transformative experience as he immerses himself in the samurai way of life and forms a profound connection with their traditions. The movie showcases Cruise’s versatility beyond the action genre, as it is still considered to be one of the best in his illustrious filmography.