Tom Cruise fumes over 'stalker' ex-wife Katie Holmes

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly furious over his ex-wife Katie Holmes for ‘stalking’ his new romance with Ana de Armas.

As Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, continues to make headlines with his romance with Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, he is reportedly not happy with his ex-wife Katie Holmes keeping a check on his personal life, after she liked a post about their date night at London’s KOL restaurant.

Although the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor was quick in retracting her Instagram move, it did not go unnoticed by social users, who pointed out both her brief like and unlike. “We’ve all been there – you’re told ‘Don’t like it’ and you accidentally do. Poor Katie,” one of them wrote.

Amid this, an insider has revealed Cruise’s reaction to Holmes’ activity, saying, “Tom and Katie haven’t been in contact for years, so he was shocked to find out she was engaging with posts about him and basically stalking his new romance. He sees it as desperate and unsettling.”

“He’s been very clear that he doesn’t want her involved in his life at all, and is prepared to send her that message through their people,” the tipster added.

For the unversed, Cruise, and Holmes, 46, who share a daughter, Suri, 19, were married for six years before she was allegedly forced to flee their home with the child in the dead of night, while he was filming in Iceland, in order to protect her from Scientology. The exes have been in no contact since their divorce in 2012, and she holds sole custody of their daughter

According to the person, “Tom still hasn’t let go of how their marriage ended. It was harsh – one moment they were together, and the next she had left with attorneys already lined up. To him, it felt like a betrayal.”

“While he’s rekindled a friendship with his ex, Nicole Kidman, it’s not the same with Katie. He wants no connection with her,” the person concluded.