Tom Cruise has shared his honest take on Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the Mission: Impossible star praised Nolan, his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas, and the entire cast and crew behind the film.

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again!” Cruise wrote alongside a photo of himself holding a movie ticket outside an IMAX 70mm screening.

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca, whose journey home after the Trojan War forms the heart of the story.

The film also features Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and a star-studded ensemble including Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Travis Scott and Charlize Theron.

The film has already received widespread critical acclaim, earning a 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its theatrical release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Although Cruise and Nolan have never worked together, the actor has consistently promoted his projects such as Tenet, Oppenheimer, Sinners, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Twisters, F1: The Movie, The Running Man and Disclosure Day.

The Odyssey has also made cinematic history as the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX 70mm film cameras, offering audiences a uniquely immersive viewing experience.