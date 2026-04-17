Tom Cruise gives major update on Top Gun 3 at CinemaCon

Tom Cruise has offered the clearest sign yet that Top Gun 3 is officially taking flight, confirming the long-anticipated sequel is actively in development.

The update came during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon 2026, where studio executives revealed that a script for Top Gun 3 is currently underway. The film will reunite Cruise with longtime collaborator and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who helped steer both the original 1986 hit and its blockbuster 2022 follow-up, Top Gun: Maverick.

Although Cruise did not appear onstage, he made a virtual appearance in a pre-recorded video shown during the presentation. Standing atop the iconic Paramount water tower, the actor celebrated the studio’s recent successes before teasing what lies ahead. “The future looks pretty great from here,” he said, hinting at the next chapter for Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Development on the third installment has been quietly progressing for some time. Screenwriter Ehren Kruger has reportedly been working on the script for over two years, while director Christopher McQuarrie – who co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick – previously suggested that the story for the sequel had already come together.

Details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, and the project has yet to secure a director or official release date.

There are also hints that familiar faces could return. Actor Glen Powell, who starred in Maverick, previously teased that production timelines may already be taking shape, suggesting momentum behind the scenes.