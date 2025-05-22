Tom Cruise goes viral for unique way of eating popcorn

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, currently promoting ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ has gone viral for his unique way of eating popcorn.

Fans came with a wide range of reactions and wild theories after a video went viral, showing the Hollywood action star eating popcorn at the BFI in London.

The viral video, making the rounds on X, shows Tom Cruise holding a snack bucket backstage at the BFI in London, during a screening of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’

Social media erupted with questions and reactions after seeing him scooping up handfuls of popcorn and launching them into his mouth.

The Hollywood action star is then seen heading on stage to reveal his latest film.

Reacting to the viral video, one user on Reddit wrote, “Why is his arm being so aggressive with the popcorn, lmao.”

Another penned, “I kept thinking he was gonna throw it up and try to catch it in his mouth but then he never did and it just looks really weird lol.”

The Tom Cruise popcorn stuff is uniquely compelling and, dare I say…… comforting?? pic.twitter.com/kvI1HI8K2g — Mandrake (@okconfectioner) May 20, 2025

A third user joked, “This is how I imagine an alien pretending to be human eats popcorn.”

Tom Cruise also addressed the viral video during an interview while promoting ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’

“Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know when I’m going to these movies that I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn,” he said when asked about his unique way of eating popcorn.

Meanwhile, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ considered the Hollywood actor’s final outing in the franchise, will hit theatres May 23.