Tom Cruise gushes over Glen Powell’s new film ‘The Running Man: ‘You guys crushed it!’

Tom Cruise is gushing over Glen Powell’s new film The Running Man!

On Thursday, November 6, the Mission: Impossible star took to his Instagram account to heap praises on his Top Gun: Maverick costar Powell and other cast members of the action thriller film.

He shared two photos from the film’s recent screening with the first one featuring Cruise and Powell. The duo could be seen smiling ear to ear as they held up matching popcorn boxes that showed an image of the 37-year-old actor running with the film’s title in large bold letters underneath.

Meanwhile the second photo showed Cruise with more of movie’s cast, including Coleman Domingo, Lee Pace and Emilia Jones, and director Edgar Wright as they posed together in a theater while all holding up their popcorn buckets.

“Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat and ate way too much popcorn,” the legendary actor praised.

This is not the first time that Tom Cruise has supported Glen Powell as he previously joined him at the London premiere of his film Twisters in July 2024.

“When your wingman follows you into the storm,” Powell wrote on the Instagram at the time, referring to Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell shared screen in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, which became the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time in the United States.