Tom Cruise hates THIS new Hollywood favourite

Megastar Tom Cruise is reportedly growing insecure about fellow actor Pedro Pascal and his sudden rise to the ‘daddy’ figure of Hollywood.

As revealed by industry insiders to a foreign publication, A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, is frustrated over the recent growth of Pedro Pascal, 50, into Hollywood’s new favourite leading man, with his latest choice of roles in both TV and cinema.

According to sources, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star might have ‘patched things up’ with rival Brad Pitt, but Pascal is a competitor giving Cruise a tough time.

“Tom might be in his 60s, but he has no intention of stepping aside. His drive is still as strong as ever,” the tipster told a publication. “He has softened with time and even patched things up with Brad Pitt, but Pedro is the competitor who really bothers him now.”

While another source claimed, “It’s really tied to Tom’s outlook.”

“He thinks true movie stars should stay in film rather than bouncing between movies and TV. Pedro has built his reputation doing exactly that, and Tom doesn’t respect it,” the person explained. “For him, the goal is packing cinemas – it’s what defines his career, and he treats it with total seriousness.”

The insider also interpreted, “Pedro is only a bit younger, but Hollywood acts like he’s the fresh face of the industry, and that really irritates Tom.”

“Plus, Tom sees himself and Brad as Hollywood icons and Pedro as a newbie,” the tispter concluded.

