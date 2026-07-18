Tom Cruise released a FIFA World Cup final promo, featuring his character from the upcoming film, Digger.

Cruise in the promo showed off his soccer skills, while he was sitting on a couch, dressed in his aged-up costume and makeup for the upcoming movie Digger — showed off his soccer skills by bouncing a ball off his foot and even tried some tricks. Cruise, 64, chanted “Olé” throughout the video and closed it with, “Let’s (expletive) go!”

Digger is Cruise’s first movie since his Mission: Impossible run ended with 2025’s The Final Reckoning. It’s a likely Oscar play, as director Alejandro González Iñárritu helped Leonardo DiCaprio win his first Best Actor award with The Revenant back in 2015. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Hüller will co-star with Cruise.

Cruise is slated to make a special appearance at Sunday’s World Cup final, and knowing his flair for theatrics, it would not be shocking to see him pull off a stunt, soccer-related or otherwise.

According to IMDB, the most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.