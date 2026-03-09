Tom Cruise joins Elle Fanning and Rhea Seehorn at Saturn Awards

Tom Cruise made a rare appearance on the awards circuit as he attended the Saturn Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 63-year-old actor joined a host of Hollywood stars at the 53rd annual ceremony, held at the Universal Hilton, where the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate the best in science fiction, fantasy and horror in film and television.

Cruise looked sharp in a navy suit paired with a crisp white button-up shirt as he mingled with fellow nominees and guests, including Elle Fanning and Rhea Seehorn.

During the event, the actor presented the Visionary Award to Christopher McQuarrie, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind several installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

McQuarrie has directed the last four films in the long-running action series starring Cruise.

The actor was also seen posing for photos with Elle Fanning, who stunned in a stylish white blazer layered over a black bralette and matching skirt. Fanning was among the evening’s winners, taking home Best Actress in a Film for her role in the sci-fi movie Predator: Badlands.

Cruise was also photographed with Rhea Seehorn, who turned heads in a sleek black leather dress. The actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series for her role in Pluribus.

Other stars in attendance included Guillermo del Toro, who shared a warm embrace with Cruise during the ceremony, and Denise Richards, who arrived in a vibrant yellow one-shoulder mini dress.