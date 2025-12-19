Tom Cruise may finally get the Oscar

HOLLYWOOD: American actor Tom Cruise has been the heartthrob for years who has given blockbuster performances consistently, however, he is yet to receive a Best Actor award from the Academy.

The movie star is a household name with a prolific career spanning over decades full of memorable characters, daring stunts and global fame, however, his Oscar has been long overdue.

But now, the drought could end with his next project titled Digger.The first teaser of Digger dropped on Thursday revealing a different side of the acting legend.

The 63-year-old can be seen dancing with a shovel dressed in an oversized T-shirt, basketball shorts, and cowboy boots.

The actor, who is known for playing adventurous characters doing daring stunts has switched lanes to do something more quieter and less explosive.

The movie is being marketed as a “a comedy of catastrophic proportions” which stars Tom as Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man in the world.

Interestingly, the movie is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the man responsible for securing an Oscar for Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant.

The movie is slated to release in October 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor did receive an honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards.