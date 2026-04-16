Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman reportedly narrowly avoided an awkward encounter while both attending CinemaCon 2026 at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 58-year-old actress and the 63-year-old Top Gun star were both present at the event to promote their respective upcoming projects. While some social media speculation arose regarding the two appearing in coordinating black outfits—with Cruise in a suit and Kidman in a silk dress—the former spouses did not pose together and successfully avoided an uncomfortable reunion.

During the presentation, Cruise joined director Alejandro G. Iñárritu to unveil a preview of their new dark comedy, Digger. In the film, Cruise portrays an oil tycoon whose actions inadvertently trigger a significant environmental catastrophe. Meanwhile, Kidman joined her Practical Magic co-star, Sandra Bullock, to showcase footage from the upcoming sequel. Directed by Susanne Bier, the continuation of the 1998 hit is scheduled for release on September 11.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were married from 1990 to 2001 and share two adopted children, each made separate onstage appearances during the showcase to promote their work.

Earlier this month, Tom Cruise said he spent four decades in acting to get to a place where he could play the eccentric oil tycoon at the centre of an upcoming dark comedy, “Digger.”

Cruise introduced the first images from the movie on Tuesday at the CinemaCon convention of theater owners in Las Vegas.

They showed the 63-year-old transformed into the character ​Digger Rockwell, an older man with thinning gray hair, a beer belly, a Southern ​accent and a fondness for cats.

In the movie, Rockwell inadvertently unleashes an ecological ⁠disaster that carries the world to the brink of nuclear war, before scrambling to try and ​save the planet.

“It took 40 years to be able to put on the boots of Digger ​Rockwell and play the many, many layers of this character,” Tom Cruise said. “The movie is wild, it’s funny, and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The Warner Bros movie is set to debut in theaters in October.

Cruise ​was joined on stage by the film’s director, four-time Oscar winner Alejandro Inarritu.