Tom Cruise reacts as daughter Suri changes last name

Suri, the daughter of Tom Cruise, recently changed her last name, leaving her famous father disappointed.

Radar Online reports that Tom’s biological daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes has formally changed her legal name to Suri Noelle, substituting her mother’s middle name for her father’s surname.

An insider revealed to Radar Online: ” Tom Cruise is deeply saddened by this development. While he understands Suri is an adult making her own decisions, seeing his surname disappear from her legal identity has been incredibly painful for him. He never imagined things would reach this point.”

People close to the Mission: Impossible actor point out that this is an “emotional blow” for him. They state that Tom Cruise still cares for Suri and hopes for an opportunity to rebuild their relationship. For now, friends indicate that “he feels heartbroken and distraught by what this implies.”

An industry expert noted that Suri’s choice to change her surname could help her establish an identity separate from her famous parents.