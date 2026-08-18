Tom Cruise reopens door to Nicole Kidman reunion following Keith Urban divorce settlement

Is Tom Cruise ready to reconcile with Nicole Kidman? Reports suggest the Mission: Impossible actor wants a family reunion with Kidman and their adult children following her split from Keith Urban.

According to sources cited by National Enquirer, Cruise has softened his stance regarding Kidman’s recent public comments about their past marriage. While past interviews reportedly raised friction between the former couple, insiders indicate Cruise now views Kidman’s reflections as part of her personal journey rather than targeted criticism.

“Tom is saying she clearly has some unresolved issues, and if it’s cathartic for her to talk about them, he can accept it,” a source claimed, noting that Cruise appreciates that Kidman keeps her comments respectful and focused on her own growth.

What Nicole Kidman Said About Her Marriage to Tom Cruise

The renewed interest comes shortly after Kidman reflected on her early career and personal decisions during an interview with British Vogue.

Kidman recalled being warned early in her Hollywood rise that marrying Cruise—one of the world’s biggest movie stars at the time—could derail her acting prospects.

“I was asked not to marry him due to the fear that it was really going to affect my career,” Kidman shared. “I’m like, ‘So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love? Of course I’ll throw my career away. I don’t care.'”

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. During their 11-year marriage, they adopted two children, Isabella Jane (Bella) and Connor. The couple divorced in 2001, after which both children primarily resided with Cruise.

A Potential Family Gathering on the Horizon?

Following her split from Keith Urban—which was finalized in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage—insiders claim Cruise considers this an opportunistic time to foster open communication.

While discussions regarding a joint family gathering involving Bella and Connor have taken place sporadically over the years without materializing, sources state Cruise is now making a formal effort to prioritize a meeting.

Neither Cruise nor Kidman’s official representatives have publicly confirmed plans for a private meeting.