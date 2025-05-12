Tom Cruise reveals surprising reason for doing ‘Mission: Impossible’ films

With seven films of the franchise already down and the forthcoming final edition of ‘Mission: Impossible’ hitting theatres soon, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise revealed the surprising reason that actually made him say yes to the spy franchise.

One of the most loved and enduring franchises of contemporary Hollywood, the Tom Cruise-led ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series, which also made the then-young hero into a film producer – the superstar confirmed that it was neither the high-octane action nor the espionage and even the building leaps that made him come on board to lead the spy thriller franchise.

Speaking at the British Film Institute over the weekend, Cruise revealed in a candid confession that it was actually the theme music of the film which made him do these movies. “It was the music, I loved the theme music,” he said.

On a more serious note, the ‘Top Gun’ actor explained, “It was about looking at Mission and thinking ‘what can we do with action’. It was about how I can evolve action and storytelling and imbue that kind of storytelling with greater amounts of emotion. That’s my interest.”

“So I studied stunts and different cameras to develop my abilities and develop the technology,” he shared.

Notably, Tom Cruise is all set to reprise his role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the delayed eighth and final film of the franchise. The sequel, which was previously supposed to be part two of ‘Dead Reckoning: Part One’, but is now officially called ‘The Final Reckoning’, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 23.

