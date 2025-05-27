Tom Cruise’s romantic hopes with Ana de Armas may not work out

Tom Cruise is once again struggling in the love department, as sources claim his rumoured romance with Ana de Armas could already be heading for the rocks.

The 62-year-old star is on a ‘Mission Impossible’ of his own as he is keen on making Ana de Armas his future wife. However, the 37-year-old Ballerina actress appears to be backing away due to the intense spotlight that comes with dating Tom Cruise.

According to Radar Online, close to the situation revealed Ana de Armas enjoys working with Tom Cruise but isn’t comfortable with the high level of fame that surrounds him.

“She doesn’t want to live in the spotlight being his partner brings. She’s already looking for the exit from anything romantic,” the insider said.

Ana de Armas, known for her roles in Knives Out and No Time to Die, has often spoken about the pressure of fame.

In a recent interview, she explained the importance of setting boundaries between public life and personal space. “There should be external boundaries, a barrier that’s quite visible to others and to oneself,” she said.

While de Armas has not confirmed any romantic involvement with Tom Cruise, speculation continues to swirl.

Still, she has made it clear she values privacy over publicity. “Sometimes we have to make an abrupt stop so others are aware of your reality,” she added.

Tom Cruise, on the other hand, has not hidden his admiration for Ana de Armas. He recently called her “very talented,” praising her dramatic and comedic skills. Despite this, the potential for a serious relationship seems slim due to her reluctance to live under constant media scrutiny.

The pair are working on several projects together, with both Cruise and de Armas expressing excitement about future collaborations.

But sources believe that while Tom Cruise may be hoping for more, Ana de Armas is already planning to keep things strictly professional.

If history is anything to go by, Tom Cruise’s search for lasting love could remain an impossible mission.