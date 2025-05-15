Tom Cruise ‘super smitten’ by ‘unsure’ Ana de Armas

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly ‘super smitten’ by his rumoured ladylove Ana De Armas, however, she is still ‘unsure’ about the relationship.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Speaking to a foreign publication, an industry insider has spilt details of the ‘low-key’ romance brewing between Hollywood stars, Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana De Armas, 37, which is still quite ‘new’ and in ‘early stages’.

According to the source, Armas first met with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star in February to discuss work, however, he was ‘super smitten’ by the ‘Ghosted’ actor, and it ‘developed into feelings’.

Speaking about their budding relationship, the person shared that it is in ‘early stages and he’s been courting her’.

“They’ve gone out on some dates and it’s very low-key,” the insider detailed. “Tom is really into her, and even though the feeling is mutual, she isn’t looking for anything to move too fast. She’s taking it really slow.”

“It is very private, and they are protecting themselves from the intense media scrutiny [as] Ana doesn’t like the public attention… With [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like,” they concluded.

Notably, Cruise and Armas, who first sparked dating rumours during Valentine’s weekend earlier this year, fuelled the buzz when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter, in March.

For the unversed, De Armas last dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis a couple of years ago, whereas the ‘Mission Impossible’ star broke up with his Russian girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, last year.

Also Read: Tom Cruise nearly died during ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ shoot