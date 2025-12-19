Tom Cruise teams up with Alejandro G.Iñárritu for new film

American actor and film producer Tom Cruise is back on the big screen with four-time Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu’s latest film, Digger.

In a recent update, Warner Bros. and Legendary have set its release for October 2, 2026, the very date Joker first shook up theatres in 2019. Digger is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

On Thursday, December 18, the Oscar-winning actor shared the first poster on his X and Instagram accounts, revealing the title and artwork of the long-buzzed-about movie.

In the caption, the cruise captioned, “Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theatres October 2026”.

Following the poster announcement, Warner Bros. and ONE Media released the first teaser of the upcoming American black comedy film.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The teaser for Digger shows Cruise in cowboy boots, dancing with a shovel in a rundown, LA-style apartment and later on a pier.

His slightly dishevelled look adds charm, hinting at the unpredictable energy of Iñárritu’s upcoming film.