Tom Cruise teams up with Alejandro González for upcoming dark comedy

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is set to star in a dark comedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, best known for The Revenant and Birdman.

The project, which currently remains untitled, is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.

Speaking to IndieWire, Iñárritu promised that Cruise’s performance will “surprise the world,” describing it as something entirely new for audiences. “People will see a new kind of thing,” he said.

The director praised Cruise’s dedication and professionalism, highlighting his meticulous preparation and passion for filmmaking.

“His manners, his understanding, his passion, and his integrity — he loves the process,” Iñárritu remarked. “Filmmaking has been his life for 40 years. I’ve never seen someone so devoted.”

He added that the two developed a strong bond during production: “We built an incredible relationship of mutual trust. It was a wild comedy, and we laughed a lot. We had a blast.”

Iñárritu also hinted at a talented ensemble cast joining Cruise in what he described as a “challenging but exhilarating” experience.

With the collaboration between one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and a visionary director, the film is already among the most anticipated releases of 2026.