Tom Cruise to undergo surgery to impress Ana de Armas

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to undergo liposuction surgery in pursuit of impressing his much-younger girlfriend, Ana de Armas.
Weeks since Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, seemingly confirmed the long-standing rumours of their romance, during a Vermont outing, sources suggest that the thrice-divorced actor is seriously considering marriage with the ‘Ballerina’ star.
However, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star is planning to undergo a fat-removal surgery to impress de Armas, before he pops the question to her.
“There’s no denying Tom’s in incredible shape for his age, but one area continues to give him grief – his moobs,” an insider claimed, adding that the superstar has ‘tried everything from diet to exercise’. “Nothing will get rid of the excess fat on his chest area,” the person shared.
“Tom wants to get the pesky problem fixed once and for all,” the tipster mentioned, even though ‘smitten’ de Armas is least bothered with his silhouette. “Surgery seems to be his only option. There’s lipo and excision – or a combo of both – to suck the fat out.”
While it is yet to be seen how Cruise and de Armas’ relationship will pan out further, the two are set to share screen in Doug Liman’s thriller flick, ‘Deeper’.
