Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, has officially dropped her father’s surname, legally changing her name to Suri Noelle, according to voter registration records.

According to Page Six, the 20-year-old college student’s registration in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, lists her as Suri Noelle due to a long-standing estrangement with her father. She registered to vote during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in October 2024.

The surname Noelle holds personal significance, as it is also the middle name of Suri’s mother, actress Katie Holmes.

Suri’s decision follows signs that she had already begun using the name publicly. During her high school graduation ceremony in June 2024, she was identified as Suri Noelle. Around the same time, Cruise was spotted attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006 before marrying later that year. The couple divorced in 2012 after nearly six years of marriage.

Since beginning college, Suri has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Although Suri has maintained a low profile since starting university, she was photographed visiting her mother in New York City in August 2025 while Holmes was filming Happy Hours alongside her former Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson.