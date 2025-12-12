Tom Cruise's plan to film in space stalls over political involvement

American actor and film producer Tom Cruise’s long-discussed plan to shoot a movie in outer space appears to have stalled, and new reports suggest his reluctance to involve President Donald Trump may be part of the reason the project never left the ground.

In recent news, Tom Cruise and Director Doug Liman explored the idea of shooting in outer space back in 2020. The aim was to film the scenes on the International Space Station, in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX X. At the time, Trump-appointed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine publicly expressed support for the concept.

However, insiders now say additional government coordination would have been required, and Cruise was not comfortable making a direct request to the president.

According to Page Six, the hesitation was rooted in Cruise’s long-standing effort to remain publicly apolitical. The actor has avoided political endorsements throughout his career and, earlier this year, reportedly declined a Kennedy Centre Honour from the president due to scheduling reasons.

Since Bridenstine’s departure from NASA, enthusiasm within the agency for the film appeared to have faded. Individuals close to the space community say there have been no recent internal discussions about facilitating such a production, and questions remain about the feasibility and insurance requirements of a space-based shoot.

There were also rumours that Liman faced a medical clearance issue related to spaceflight, though another source disputed this and said the director is in good physical condition. Both he and Cruise have also been occupied with other commitments, including Cruise’s recent Mission: Impossible release and upcoming 2026 projects.

Meanwhile, Trump’s relationship with Hollywood has continued to evolve. Reports indicate he supported efforts to revive Brett Ratner’s Rush Hour franchise at Paramount, marking a notable return for the director.

As for Cruise’s space film, Liman has said he still hopes to make it one day, but only if it can be more than a technical achievement and serve as a lasting piece of cinema.