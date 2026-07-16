Tom Cruise’s shocking transformation in ‘Digger’ trailer sparks major Oscar buzz

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is trading his high-octane stunts and gravity-defying action sequences for a radical physical transformation in his highly anticipated new satirical dark comedy, Digger.

Directed by double-Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant), the first official trailer dropped by Warner Bros. Pictures has left audiences stunned. Sporting heavy facial prosthetics, thinning gray hair, and a prominent potbelly, Cruise is virtually unrecognizable as he steps into the shoes of eccentric, southern-accented oil tycoon Digger Rockwell.

Inside the Transformation: Ethan Hunt No More

Instead of hanging off airplanes or scaling skyscrapers, the 64-year-old actor underwent a massive cosmetic makeover to portray the older, out-of-touch billionaire.

According to insiders, the transformation has completely redefined Cruise’s onscreen presence:

The Look: Extensive facial and body prosthetics, patchy white comb-over hair, and a disheveled, larger physical frame.

The Voice: Cruise delivers his lines with a thick, drawn-out Southern drawl.

The Director’s Praise: In a special message shared during the film’s promotional launch, Iñárritu praised the actor’s dedication, calling the transformation “astonishing” and noting that discovering “the human being behind the actor” was a career highlight.

“Everything changes. One day you’re a cat, or a king. Next day, you’re just ashes in a box.” — Digger Rockwell (Tom Cruise) in the official trailer.

What is Digger About?

Billed by Warner Bros. as a “comedy of catastrophic proportions,” the movie follows Digger Rockwell as he accidentally triggers an $18 trillion global environmental crisis.

When his business dealings cause a massive glacier in Greenland to shift—triggering a cascade of tsunamis and nuclear plant threats—Digger attempts to bypass the science and spin a narrative to rebrand himself as humanity’s ultimate savior.

The film’s high-profile ensemble cast includes:

John Goodman (playing the U.S. President)

Riz Ahmed

Jesse Plemons

Sandra Hüller

Emma D’Arcy

The Oscars Race: Is This Cruise’s Long-Awaited Win?

Industry insiders and film fans on social media have quickly pointed out that Digger has all the classic hallmarks of an “Oscar-vehicle” role.

While Cruise has spent the last decade dominating the global box office with the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises, this represents his first major character-driven, non-action role since 2012’s Rock of Ages. His performance as the chaotic, fragile billionaire is already sparking predictions that he could finally claim his elusive first Academy Award.

Digger is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on October 2, 2026.