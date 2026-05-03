Tom Felton’s Harry Potter play run gets extension

Broadway fans were thrilled to learn that Tom Felton’s tenure as Draco Malfoy has been extended until November 1, 2026. With record-breaking box office receipts, the 38-year-old actor continues to dominate the Lyric Theatre. But what exactly is driving this extraordinary success?

Tom Felton’s arrival at the Lyric Theatre marked a turning point in the production’s history. The actor, world-renowned for portraying the iconic antagonist in all eight Harry Potter films, made his Broadway debut on November 11, 2025. Since then, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has instantly become a must-see event.

Originally signed to perform only until March 22, 2026, producers have since extended his contract twice—first until May 10 and now through November 1. The reason is unprecedented demand; Slytherins and Potterheads have packed the theater, creating what insiders describe as a true cultural phenomenon on stage.

Since Tom Felton joined the cast, Cursed Child has consistently held the top rank in Broadway grosses. During the nine-performance week ending December 28, 2025, the production pulled in an incredible $3.7 million, marking the highest-grossing week in the history of the Lyric Theatre. The momentum started immediately: weekly grosses jumped by more than $1.3 million the moment Felton stepped into the role. Industry analysts attribute this surge to the actor’s legendary status and the novelty of his Broadway debut.

Felton serves as the anchor of a superb cast, including John Skelley as Harry Potter and Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter. They are joined by Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger and Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, while Aidan Close portrays Scorpius Malfoy, Felton’s on-stage son.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said of the role. “Joining this production is a full-circle moment for me because I am now the exact age Draco is in the play.”

Nearly twenty years after the final film’s release, the Harry Potter franchise remains a powerhouse. Tom Felton brings a unique gravity to the role of an older Draco Malfoy navigating the difficulties of fatherhood. Combined with perfect timing, his performance has resulted in true dramatic alchemy.