Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones exit ‘The Voice UK’ to focus on album

Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher decided to end their journey on the long-running TV series The Voice UK ahead of the new season.

According to The Sun newspaper, the outlet cited a source, revealed that “Tom and Danny loved their time on the show, but a full series is a huge commitment”. Fletcher is currently travelling back and forth to New York, where he is working on moving Paddington: The Musical from London’s West End.

The pair is also involved in the studio writing the eighth McFly album. It remained unclear as to whether Emma Willis, who has landed a Strictly Come Dancing presenting job, will return to host the new series of The Voice.

Emma is set to host Strictly alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe. After being pushed back twice already, ITV has recently confirmed that the new series of The Voice UK will launch this autumn after being left on the shelf for more than a year. The next outing will be the first series since 2024.

TV Zone reports that the series was originally due to air last autumn, before ITV pushed it back to January. However, ITV then swapped it out in favour of the new game show The Floor.