Hollywood top-tier Tom Hanks, well-known for his performance in Forrest Gump, drew attention for an unexpected outing in New York City (NYC).

The 69-year-old Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks resolved to go out fully privately, disguising his face beneath a medical mask.

The Cast Away star disguised himself casually for a metro ride, convincing his followers that this was more than just an appearance.

However, specifying Tom Hanks’ notable appearance as a guy with HIV in the legal thriller Philadelphia back in 1993, the supporters immediately connected the dots.

On X, one user speculated that the getup is for shooting “a reboot of Philadelphia” due to the star donning a surgical mask and starring someone “with a compromised immune system.”

In addition, one more internet user confessed to honouring Tom Hanks from the film that received two Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the number of fans was sharp to spot despite his poor profile, as a netizen said, “I recognised him right away.”

Additionally, the same Tom image went viral, showing him standing in a metro ride with other passengers, unnoticed by the actor as he was wearing a black mask, several weeks ago.

Moreover, a few of his admirers identify the icon dressed casually in a khaki jacket and a baseball cap to match his sweater.

Furthermore, there are no indications of the director filming a reboot; the recurring action could be a foreshadowing of things to come.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump cheered on Monday after a West Point military academy ceremony honoring “Saving Private Ryan” star and frequent critic Tom Hanks was cancelled.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor, also celebrated for his starring role in the World War II series “Band of Brothers,” was meant to be hosted by the academy’s alumni association later this month.