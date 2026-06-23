Tom Hanks is raising concerns about the growing role of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actor -who currently voices Woody in Toy Story 5, which has reportedly set franchise records at the global box office – spoke about the possibility of a sixth installment during a recent interview.

“If you’re gonna do another ‘Toy Story,’ it better be worthwhile,” Hanks said. “It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title.”

The actor also suggested that Disney could potentially recreate his iconic performance as Woody in future Toy Story films without his direct involvement using decades of archived recordings.

“Time is undefeated,” Hanks said. “The question would be whether or not we could cobble together some version of me. Every word we have ever recorded in time in ‘Toy Story’ is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want.”

Tom Hanks and longtime co-star Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, have both previously described the idea of AI recreating performances as “a scary thought.”

He added that while the technology presents artistic possibilities, it also raises serious legal and moral concerns about ownership and consent.

Toy Story 5 is currently playing in theaters, while speculation continues about the future of the long-running animated franchise.