Tom Hardy has reportedly been removed from the MobLand series, ahead of its third season, following alleged tensions behind the scenes during production.

According to Puck News, the decision came after growing friction between Tom Hardy and members of the production team, including producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, while work on the second season was underway.

Sources familiar with the situation claimed Hardy frequently arrived late to set and had become increasingly involved in script discussions, reportedly pushing for dialogue changes and creative adjustments that created frustration within the production.

The reports further suggested that Tom Hardy was unhappy with the ensemble direction of the show, which heavily features major cast members, including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, alongside him.

At one stage, the disagreement reportedly became serious enough that producer Jez Butterworth considered stepping away from the project altogether, leaving Paramount executives under pressure to stabilise production before work on a third season moved forward.

Neither Paramount nor Tom Hardy has publicly responded to the claims so far, though the reports have already sparked strong reactions online, given how central the actor’s character has become to the series.

Tom Hardy currently plays Harry Da Souza in MobLand, a calculating fixer tied closely to the Harrigan crime family. The role quickly became one of the show’s biggest talking points after the series debuted on Paramount+, helping MobLand establish itself as one of the platform’s strongest-performing dramas outside the Taylor Sheridan franchise universe.

Despite the controversy, Tom Hardy is still expected to appear throughout the upcoming second season, which reportedly completed production earlier this year. However, industry speculation has now shifted toward how MobLand plans to handle the future of Hardy’s character if the reported exit becomes permanent before season three begins filming.

The reports have also revived discussion around previous stories involving Tom Hardy on earlier productions, including reported tensions during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road and Lawless, where delays and on-set disputes had previously made headlines.