Tom Hardy is making an unexpected career move by stepping into the music world as the Hollywood actor is set to release his debut rap album later this summer.

The 48-year-old Venom star has teamed up with hip-hop supergroup Czarface, made up of producer 7L, rapper Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck, for the upcoming album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer. Hardy will perform under the rap alias Frankie Pulitzer, also known as Face Puller.

The album is scheduled for release on August 28, with its first single, “Brothers Grimm,” debuting on June 25. The project is also expected to feature appearances from Method Man, Busta Rhymes and El-O.

Although the album marks Hardy’s first official music release, it is not his first foray into rap. In 2018, an unreleased mixtape he recorded in 1999 under the name Tommy No. 1 surfaced online, revealing his long-standing interest in hip-hop years before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars.

Tom Hardy’s latest venture comes as speculation continues over his future on Paramount+’s crime drama MobLand.

According to reports, the actor had been dropped from the Guy Ritchie-produced series following alleged disagreements with executive producer Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser during production on the show’s second season. The reports also alleged Hardy frequently arrived late on set and pushed for script changes, leading to tensions behind the scenes.

However, those claims were later disputed. According to Variety, Hardy has not been fired from the series, and discussions between the actor and the show’s producers are reportedly ongoing as they work to resolve their differences.