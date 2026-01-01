Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcome baby No. 2

British actor and actress Tom Hiddleston and Zane Ashton have once again embarked on the blissful journey of parenthood.

In a conversation with GQ, the actor announced the happy news that he and his wife have welcomed their second child.

In November, Ashton subtly hinted at the arrival of her baby while revealing about her postpartum recovery on Instagram.

In her Instagram post she wrote, “Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round,” she wrote in the caption alongside photos of herself at the baby bank.

She added, “Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them”.

She further noted, “I’ve reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to”.

Hiddleston and Ashton confirmed they were expecting their second child together in an interview with Vogue in June.

Moreover, the Blitz actress also flaunted her baby bump at the premiere of her fiancé’s The Life of Chuck during SXSW London. It is worth noting that the couple first sparked dating rumours in 2019 and got engaged in early 2022. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton first became parents in October 2022.