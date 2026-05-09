Tom Hiddleston Forced to Drop Out of Celebrity Traitors Season 2 at Last Minute

Tom Hiddleston was all set to join the cast of Celebrity Traitors Season 2, but he’s had to pull out at the last minute due to a scheduling clash with a film project.

The 45-year-old actor, who’s known for his iconic role as Loki in the Avengers franchise, was reportedly “gutted” to miss the show, which he had previously praised as “maybe the best television I’ve seen”.

Hiddleston had expressed interest in being a “Faithful” contestant, saying it would be more interesting to play detective and figure out who the Traitors are.

His withdrawal comes as a blow to fans, who were excited to see him join the likes of Michael Sheen, Richard E. Grant, and Jerry Hall in the Scottish castle.

The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 lineup includes other notable celebrities like Maya Jama, Bella Ramsey, and James Blunt, and is set to premiere in autumn 2026 on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

About Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston is a British actor born on February 9, 1981, in London, England. He’s best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including films like Thor, The Avengers, and the Disney+ series Loki. Hiddleston’s portrayal of Loki has earned him global recognition and a massive fan base.

Early Life and Education

Hiddleston grew up in a family of artists and developed an interest in acting at a young age. He studied classics at the University of Cambridge and later trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Career Highlights

Theatre Beginnings: Hiddleston started his acting career in theatre, performing in productions like Cymbeline and Othello.

Breakthrough Role: His portrayal of Loki in Thor (2011) marked his breakthrough in Hollywood.

Versatility: Hiddleston has showcased his range in films like Midnight in Paris, War Horse, and Crimson Peak, and in TV series like The Night Manager.

Awards: He’s received numerous awards, including a Golden Globe for The Night Manager.

Personal Life

Hiddleston is in a relationship with actress Zawe Ashton and has one child. He’s known for his charming on-screen presence and witty humor.