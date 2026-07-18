Tom Hiddleston runs into Urvashi Rautela at Wimbledon

Some celebrity encounters are expected. Priyanka Chopra Jonas meeting a global star? Sure. David Beckham turning up at Wimbledon, well yes. But Urvashi Rautela meeting Tom Hiddleston, at the Wimbledon final?

Well, stranger things have happened.

Rautela was among the celebrities who attended the 2026 Wimbledon final in London, where she found herself face-to-face with Hiddleston. The actor, best known for playing Marvel’s mischievous deity, and the Bollywood star briefly chatted at the venue before exchanging smiles, shaking hands and going their separate ways.

Rautela later shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, giving the internet a few seconds of Urvashi Rautela and Tom Hiddleston existing in the same frame.

For the final, Rautela wore a bright yellow outfit with a matching handbag and heels, while Hiddleston opted for a navy blue striped suit. One brought sunshine. The other brought Loki energy. Wimbledon, meanwhile, simply carried on as if this was a perfectly normal pairing.

Alongside the video, Rautela wrote, “A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world’s most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston.”

The internet, naturally, had thoughts.

The short clip quickly attracted a stream of humorous reactions, with some viewers focusing less on the Wimbledon final and more on Hiddleston’s expressions during the interaction.

Wimbledon 2026 was basically celebrity central

Rautela and Hiddleston were far from the only famous faces at this year’s Championships.

The Wimbledon crowd also included David Beckham, Bad Bunny, Niall Horan, Isla Fisher, Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Pidgeon, Andrew Garfield, Joe Jonas, Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Indian celebrities and sporting stars were also well represented, with Farhan Akhtar, Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among those spotted at the tournament.

Wimbledon may have had tennis, celebrities and a final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. The real plot twist was still Urvashi Rautela meeting Loki.

To improve access to Abu Dhabi station in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Etihad Rail is also operating dedicated shuttle buses serving three routes linking the station with ADNOC Headquarters on the Corniche, ADNEC Abu Dhabi and Reem Mall.

The shuttle service can be added during ticket booking or purchased later through the operator’s booking channels.

The passenger service attracted strong demand even before operations began, with more than 10,000 tickets sold ahead of the inaugural scheduled journey.