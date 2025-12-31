Tom Hiddleston teases ‘monumental’ Loki return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a reason to be excited, as Tom Hiddleston has teased the return of Loki in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor described his role as “monumental” and said the script is something that has “never been done before.”

While Hiddleston remained shushed about the details of the film, he emphasized on the significance of his role.

“My contribution has been contributed,” he teased the outlet of his role as the God of Mischief in the forthcoming film.

Tom Hiddleston further added, “It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the film’s main antagonist. A teaser also confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, seven years after Avengers: Endgame.

Loki was last seen in the second season of his Disney+ series, which ended in November 2023. The beloved character started out as the nemesis to the demigod Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in 2011’s Thor transformed into a reluctant guardian of the multiverse across subsequent Marvel films and series.

The bumper cast also features several other returning stars such as Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s Shuri).