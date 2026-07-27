Tom Holland and Zendaya planning major wedding party at historic Belvoir Castle

After tying the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year, Tom Holland and Zendaya are now planning a big celebration. The Hollywood couple will host a large post-wedding party for hundreds of guests at Belvoir Castle, a historic estate in Leicestershire, England.

Scouting Belvoir Castle for a Massive Celebration

The Spider-Man co-stars were recently spotted perusing the picturesque grounds of Belvoir Castle—the ancestral seat of David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland. According to sources, the couple was personally mapping out logistics across the estate, pointing out preferred locations for marquee tents and a grand piano to entertain their guests.

While their initial nuptials were an intimate affair attended only by close family and friends, this upcoming UK gathering is expected to be a massive event hosting a star-studded list of Hollywood royalty and close companions.

Unexpected Safety Precaution for Guests

Despite the excitement surrounding the venue, organizers encountered a minor hurdle during planning. A person connected to the estate recently contracted a tick bite while navigating the long grass in the extensive castle grounds.

To safeguard their high-profile guests against potential tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, Holland and Zendaya have reportedly given strict instructions to event coordinators. Specific grassy areas of the estate will be cordoned off to ensure attendees remain completely safe throughout the celebration.

Confirming Nuptials After Viral Rumors

Public speculation surrounding the couple’s marital status reached a fever pitch earlier this year after AI-generated photos claiming to depict a ceremony at Lake Como circulated widely across social media platforms.

The fake images were convincing enough to briefly confuse fans and family members alike, including Holland’s own grandmother. Holland later confirmed in a magazine interview that he and Zendaya had indeed married in a private ceremony with their actual family present, putting an end to the online rumors. With both stars coming off major film releases and press tours, the Leicestershire bash is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated celebrity social gatherings of the year.