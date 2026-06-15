The countdown to Spider-Man: Brand New Day just got even bigger as Tom Holland announced massive global tour ahead of the film’s release.

On Monday, June 15, Tom Holland sent Marvel fans into a frenzy after revealing that the cast will embark on a global tour ahead of the release of the highly anticipated new installment.

Taking to the movie’s official Instagram account, Tom shared a video in which he made the thrilling announcement.

“Hey, what’s up everyone. It’s Tom here and we are heading out on a massive global tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the actor said.

He went on to express his excitement about connecting with fans across the globe as he said, “I cannot wait to see all the fans around the world as we celebrate Spider-Man together.”

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Tom Holland also encouraged fans to guess the tour’s destinations, teasing the launch of a “Spidey Tracker” that will allow followers to keep up with the cast’s travel plans and promotional appearances.

“Drop where you think we’re headed first. I hear there’s something called the Spidey tracker that will keep tracking where we’re going. So, follow on there, see if you’re right and I’ll see you soon,” he added.

The announcement quickly sparked excitement online, with thousands of fans flooding the comments section to express their anticipation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – which stars Holland alongside Zendaya and Sadie Sink – is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.