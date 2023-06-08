Tom Holland burned ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ script for THIS reason

Hollywood star Tom Holland had burned down the script of the Marvel title ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ after filming for his role.

Notorious for spilling spoilers, ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland often lets out things and movie facts which are not supposed to be shared.

So much so that the co-stars often like to address him as a ‘spoiler man’ while directors don’t trust him with the scripts and have to even send someone along Holland on the press tours, to prevent him from giving more spoilers.

Given this repute of the actor, Holland once burnt the script of the ‘Avengers’ film to the ground as he had forgotten to return it to the makers after filming.

In an old video shared by Holland on social media, he said, “Marvel likes to keep everything a secret, so to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it. Job done,” before throwing the copy in the fire.

“Rule number one… hand in your script,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

However, the move is still questionable as filmmaker Joe Russo once claimed that Holland was not given the script for both ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ and was instead provided with the lines on the set.

“He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut,” Russo had said.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ came out in 2018 as part of phase three of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The superhero film cashed over $2 billion at the Box Office and remains the second most profitable MCU movie, behind only its sequel ‘Avengers: Endgame’.