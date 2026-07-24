Tom Holland calls wearing the Spider-Man suit his ‘most miserable’ experience

Playing Marvel’s iconic web-slinger might seem like a dream job, but Tom Holland admits that spending 12 hours a day inside the Spider-Man suit comes with some distinctly unglamorous drawbacks.

While promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the 30-year-old actor revealed that despite technological advancements in movie costumes, his predecessors—Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield—actually had it much easier when it came to everyday practicality.

The Worst Part? “Definitely the Smell”

When asked about the single hardest aspect of wearing the costume during demanding shoot days, Holland did not hesitate to point out the hygiene challenge.

“The worst thing is definitely the smell,” Holland shared. “You spend 12 hours in that thing… in a deep lunge… jumping up and down all day. It stinks.”

Intense physical stunts combined with heavy fabrics and full-body coverage quickly make long days on set uncomfortable for the actor.

Pre-Production Testing Proves Earlier Suits Were Superior

During pre-production for his latest Marvel outing, the costume department conducted an experiment to compare suits from previous generations. Holland actually tried on original screen-worn costumes from both Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man).

The exercise quickly highlighted key functional differences:

Bathroom Access: Earlier suits featured strategically placed zippers, allowing Maguire and Garfield to use the restroom without full costume disassembly.

Removable Masks: Previous iterations allowed the actors to easily slide off their masks independently between takes.

Detachable Gloves: Zendaya noted that previous Spider-Men could remove their gloves freely—a convenience Holland’s costume design still lacks.

“Andrew and Tobey had it way easier than I did,” Holland explained, noting how basic functionality was surprisingly stripped down in later suit designs.

Balancing Superhero Style with Practicality

While modern Spider-Man suits look seamless and high-tech on screen, Holland’s candid comments offer a reminder of the physical demands behind CGI-enhanced superhero blockbusters. Even as production teams refine visual designs, basic comfort and functionality remain an ongoing challenge for suit performers.