Tom Holland confesses he steals clothes from Zendaya's wardrobe

Tom Holland and Zendaya have consistently topped lists as one of the most watched couples in Hollywood but the couple may just take it one step further by sharing one wardrobe.

During promotions for their hotly anticipated film The Odyssey, the 30-year-old Spiderman star responded to an ardent social media fan theory by confirming his appropriation of his wife’s belongings.

“I love travelling with her as I get to share her clothing.”

-Tom Holland on living out of his wife, Zendaya’s closet

A Wardrobe Love Story Unfolds

The comedic response came as the couple was asked if Holland’s recent outfit for an Instagram story was borrowed from The Euphoria star at a press event for the film. The pair both broke into laughter at the question, confirming that Holland does indeed raid Zendaya’s closet because he “loves Zendaya’s fashion.

“They both started laughing and it all clicked into place when Holland told the audience that he was “actually wearing Zendaya’s heels” in that moment. The moment immediately became a hit on both X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, garnering widespread reactions from fans of the Hollywood power couple.

Tom Holland & Zendaya: A Big 2026

Their coordinated appearances to promote both the film adaptations as well as the latest Spiderman movie, mean that they are certainly going to make big waves this coming year.

Currently the high-profile pair are on a massive global press tour for two major film productions. They will have the premiere of their live-action version of The Odyssey, immediately followed by back-to-back work promoting the next instalment of Marvel’s popular Spiderman movies in which both actors play Peter Parker and his on-screen love interest M.J.

Amongst their grueling press circuits, they will have each other, a sense of style and apparently each other’s clothes to help them through.