Tom Holland and Zendaya lived their love tale in real life, but their fans have never seen much of their chemistry on the screen.

As the Spider-Man co-stars go through their press tour for the upcoming movie, Holland was asked what’s next on his goals with his rumoured wife. The Odyssey star remarked that it was “oh, that is a fun question” before thinking for a second and adding, “I think we would make an amazing rom-com together.”

Holland continued, “A musical rom-com. She could do the singing and the dancing, and I would do some of the dancing. That would be fun!” Excited fans took to the comments and wrote, “I love how he always finds a way to hype up her talent. He is her biggest fan,” and “A Tom Holland and Zendaya musical rom-com? That sounds like a box office hit waiting to happen.”

A third chimed in, “YESS WOULD LOVE TO SEE it,” and “I need that asap no rocky,” wrote another, while someone gushed, “Aww, c’mon Tom…I saw you in Billy Elliot. You can sing AND dance.”