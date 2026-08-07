Tom Holland debuts wedding ring after secret marriage to Zendaya

Tom Holland has been spotted wearing his wedding ring for the first time following his secret marriage to longtime partner Zendaya.

The 30-year-old actor stepped out with his wife during a casual stroll in London on Aug. 6, just two days after the couple reportedly hosted a private wedding celebration at the luxury Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, England.

Holland was photographed wearing a simple gold band on his left-hand ring finger as the newlyweds walked their dogs, Phil and Noon.

Zendaya, 29, also showcased a fresh, shorter hairstyle for the outing. She opted for an oversized ivory T-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses, while Holland wore a blue graphic T-shirt, dark trousers and a red cap featuring the logo of his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

The appearance comes after the couple celebrated their marriage with close family and friends at the countryside estate near Holland’s hometown. According to reports, the intimate gathering featured a natural-themed celebration, with Holland’s brothers – Sam, Harry and Paddy – among those in attendance.

Tom Holland confirmed his marriage to Zendaya in June after months of speculation, revealing in an interview that his family had attended the couple’s real wedding while dismissing AI-generated fake wedding photos circulating online. Since then, the actor has publicly referred to Zendaya as his “wife” during podcast and television appearances.