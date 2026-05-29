Tom Holland discusses Marvel future and potential Spider-Man exit

Tom Holland has been portraying the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for several years, but he is now considering how he might eventually pass the torch.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, the actor stated, “For whoever takes on the mantle next—whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter.”

Holland also alluded to the possibility of stepping away from the superhero role by comparing his potential departure to Robert Downey Jr.’s exit as Tony Stark.

“Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset,” he shared.

Holland first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, making his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. However, before he bids any final farewells, a highly anticipated new installment featuring Holland is on the horizon.

The upcoming film’s logline states, “Four years after the events of No Way Home, a forgotten Peter Parker lives in complete solitude as a full-time, anonymous Spider-Man protecting New York.”

The synopsis continues, “However, mounting pressure triggers a dangerous physical transformation, and a formidable new enemy surfaces, forcing him to confront the consequences of his erased past.”

The newest Marvel chapter, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to hit theaters on July 31.