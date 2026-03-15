Tom Holland discusses quitting acting as wedding buzz grows

Rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya have secretly married have been making headlines recently. Despite no formal announcement from the couple, Law Roach, the longtime stylist for the Euphoria actress, hinted that the “wedding already happened. ” Fueling the speculation, Zendaya was recently spotted wearing a new band on her ring finger while attending the premiere of her new film, The Drama.

Amidst the rumors, a past interview featuring Tom Holland has resurfaced, sparking further conversation about the couple’s future. In a 2025 interview with Men’s Health, the 29-year-old actor discussed his stance on parenthood, stating that he intends to step away from acting once he becomes a father.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” the English actor said. Tom Holland emphasized that he would prefer to focus entirely on fatherhood and his passion for golf, admitting, “I would likely just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Tom and Zendaya have been in a relationship since 2021. Engagement rumors have circulated for months, intensified after the Dune actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

On the professional front, the real-life partners are set to reunite on screen for the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving in theaters on July 31.