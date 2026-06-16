Tom Holland finally calls Zendaya his wife, confirming the secret marriage

Tom Holland has referred to Zendaya as his ‘wife’ for the first time in public, seemingly confirming that the couple got married in private years after they got engaged and sparked much speculation.

Esquire’s Confirmation: ‘They Were All There’

During his latest interview for Esquire, published this week, Holland was asked if he had to tell his family that the AI wedding photos of him and Zendaya were fake. He answered: ‘No, because they were all there’. When asked to elaborate further he stated: ‘That’s all you’ll get on that.’

Page Six described Holland ‘finally confirm[ing] that he secretly got married to Zendaya’. While he declined to give details about their wedding he could not stop gushing about his wife, stating: ‘Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time’.

Holland described his wife as his ‘person’ and ‘best friend’, ‘I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her… I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period’.

Timeline: From Engagement to ‘Wife’

The two met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and have been publicly dating since 2021. Holland proposed between Christmas and New Year’s 2024, shortly after getting approval from Zendaya’s parents. On 16 March she revealed a 5-carat diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

In September 2025 Holland went viral for stopping a reporter from calling Zendaya his ‘girlfriend’, by interrupting her to say: ‘Fiance’. By March 2026 their stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood on the SAG Awards red carpet: ‘The wedding has already happened. You missed it. It’s very true’.

Zendaya herself joked about the AI photos of her and Holland being married on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On 17 March stating that ‘many people’ were annoyed they weren’t invited after they went viral.

First Red Carpet as Married Couple

Holland and Zendaya made their first red carpet appearance since wedding speculation started in Madrid on 15 June 2026, at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day event. They were captured with Holland’s arm around Zendaya, who was wearing a short blackChristopher Cowan mini-dress.

Mint noted the appearance marks their ‘first stop as a married couple’. The notoriously private couple had last appeared on a red carpet in December 2021 at the premier of Spider-Man: No Way Home.